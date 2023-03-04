Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-11) and the Monmouth Hawks (13-15) facing off at OceanFirst Bank Center (on March 4) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 win for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Seawolves' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 76-67 loss to Towson.
Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 68, Monmouth 62
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- The Seawolves' signature win this season came against the Iona Lady Gaels, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 131) in our computer rankings. The Seawolves took home the 73-71 win at home on November 14.
- Stony Brook has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 139) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 156) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 208) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 234) on November 23
- 69-51 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on November 10
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game, 124th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Stony Brook has put up 69.9 points per game in CAA play, and 68.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Seawolves are averaging 8.9 more points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (63.0).
- Stony Brook allows 63.0 points per game at home, and 68.3 on the road.
- The Seawolves are averaging 69.5 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (68.3).
