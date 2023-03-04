How to Watch the Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Monmouth Hawks (13-15) take the court against the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-11) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in CAA action.
Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Seawolves' 68.3 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 63.8 the Hawks give up.
- Stony Brook is 11-1 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.
- Stony Brook is 16-4 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- The Hawks average just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Seawolves allow (65.4).
- Monmouth has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
- Monmouth's record is 12-6 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|Hampton
|W 70-63
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/26/2023
|Delaware
|L 53-51
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Towson
|L 76-67
|SECU Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
