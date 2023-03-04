The Syracuse Orange (16-14, 9-10 ACC) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games Syracuse shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.

The Demon Deacons are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 225th.

The 74.2 points per game the Orange record are only 0.4 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (73.8).

When Syracuse scores more than 73.8 points, it is 14-4.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Syracuse is putting up 6.1 more points per game (76.8) than it is in away games (70.7).

Defensively the Orange have played better at home this year, ceding 71.5 points per game, compared to 75.5 in away games.

Syracuse is making 6.4 treys per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging in road games (6.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.4% when playing at home and 36.6% in road games.

Syracuse Schedule