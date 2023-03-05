The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (24-8, 17-1 Patriot) will take the court in the Patriot tournament against the No. 4 seed Army Black Knights (17-15, 10-8 Patriot), Sunday at 2:00 PM live on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colgate vs. Army matchup.

Colgate vs. Army Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Colgate vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Army Betting Trends

Colgate has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

So far this season, 17 out of the Raiders' 30 games have gone over the point total.

Army has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, 15 out of the Black Knights' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.