Colgate vs. Army: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Patriot Tournament
The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (24-8, 17-1 Patriot) will take the court in the Patriot tournament against the No. 4 seed Army Black Knights (17-15, 10-8 Patriot), Sunday at 2:00 PM live on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colgate vs. Army matchup.
Colgate vs. Army Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Colgate vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colgate Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colgate (-11.5)
|149.5
|-650
|+475
|DraftKings
|Colgate (-11.5)
|149.5
|-625
|+440
|PointsBet
|Colgate (-12)
|149.5
|-769
|+500
|Tipico
|Colgate (-11.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
Colgate vs. Army Betting Trends
- Colgate has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- So far this season, 17 out of the Raiders' 30 games have gone over the point total.
- Army has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Black Knights' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.
