Monday's contest that pits the Colgate Raiders (16-13) versus the Army Black Knights (12-16) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colgate, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Black Knights' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 69-42 loss to Lehigh.

Army vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Army vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 64, Army 55

Army Schedule Analysis

The Black Knights' signature win this season came against the Holy Cross Crusaders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in our computer rankings. The Black Knights brought home the 74-66 win on the road on January 28.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 229) on February 15

52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on January 18

50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 271) on December 1

77-56 on the road over American (No. 304) on January 11

63-62 at home over American (No. 304) on January 25

Army Performance Insights