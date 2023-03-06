Colgate vs. Army Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Colgate Raiders (16-13) and the Army Black Knights (12-16) matching up at Cotterell Court (on March 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-55 victory for Colgate.
The Raiders took care of business in their most recent matchup 64-50 against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.
Colgate vs. Army Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colgate vs. Army Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 64, Army 55
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders notched their signature win of the season on February 18, when they took down the Holy Cross Crusaders, who rank No. 179 in our computer rankings, 60-56.
- Colgate has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 200) on February 8
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 200) on January 2
- 55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 201) on November 19
- 78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 213) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders average 58.7 points per game (300th in college basketball) while giving up 54.6 per contest (14th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Colgate tallies fewer points per game (56.6) than its season average (58.7).
- The Raiders are putting up 60.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (57.1).
- Colgate cedes 54.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 55 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 54.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 58.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.