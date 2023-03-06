Monday's contest features the Colgate Raiders (16-13) and the Army Black Knights (12-16) matching up at Cotterell Court (on March 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-55 victory for Colgate.

The Raiders took care of business in their most recent matchup 64-50 against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Colgate vs. Army Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Colgate vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 64, Army 55

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders notched their signature win of the season on February 18, when they took down the Holy Cross Crusaders, who rank No. 179 in our computer rankings, 60-56.

Colgate has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 200) on February 8

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 200) on January 2

55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 201) on November 19

78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 213) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 244) on January 14

Colgate Performance Insights