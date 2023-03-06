Monday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-13) and the Long Island Sharks (7-21) at William H. Pitt Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56 and heavily favors Sacred Heart to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Sharks' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 59-57 victory over Cent. Conn. St..

LIU vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

LIU vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, LIU 56

LIU Schedule Analysis

The Sharks' best win this season came in a 74-67 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on November 7.

LIU has 13 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on February 11

58-54 on the road over Merrimack (No. 307) on February 25

69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 324) on January 28

78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 16

59-57 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 346) on March 2

LIU Performance Insights