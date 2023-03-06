LIU vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-13) and the Long Island Sharks (7-21) at William H. Pitt Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56 and heavily favors Sacred Heart to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Sharks' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 59-57 victory over Cent. Conn. St..
LIU vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
LIU vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, LIU 56
LIU Schedule Analysis
- The Sharks' best win this season came in a 74-67 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on November 7.
- LIU has 13 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
LIU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on February 11
- 58-54 on the road over Merrimack (No. 307) on February 25
- 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 324) on January 28
- 78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 338) on February 16
- 59-57 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 346) on March 2
LIU Performance Insights
- The Sharks have been outscored by 10.2 points per game (posting 57.1 points per game, 321st in college basketball, while giving up 67.3 per outing, 253rd in college basketball) and have a -286 scoring differential.
- In NEC action, LIU has averaged 0.4 more points (57.5) than overall (57.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Sharks are putting up 56.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they are averaging away (57.6).
- At home LIU is giving up 67.8 points per game, 0.8 more than it is on the road (67).
- While the Sharks are scoring 57.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 59.9 a contest.
