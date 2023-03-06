When the Denver Nuggets (45-19) and Toronto Raptors (32-33) square off at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, Jamal Murray and Pascal Siakam will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Altitude Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, March 6

Monday, March 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Siakam and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Raptors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Raptors defeated the Wizards on Saturday, 116-109 in OT. Gary Trent Jr. scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed four assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gary Trent Jr. 26 5 4 2 0 4 Fred VanVleet 25 4 10 3 2 6 Pascal Siakam 15 4 7 4 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is No. 1 on the Raptors in scoring (24.8 points per game), and posts 7.7 rebounds and 6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.

Fred VanVleet tops the Raptors in assists (6.8 per game), and puts up 19.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl paces the Raptors in rebounding (9 per game), and puts up 12.6 points and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Trent gets the Raptors 18.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 25.4 6.7 5.4 1.4 0.5 1.9 Jakob Poeltl 13.6 8 2 1.7 1.6 0 Scottie Barnes 13.8 5.5 4.8 0.7 0.9 0.9 Fred VanVleet 12 2.2 5.8 1.4 0.5 2.2 Gary Trent Jr. 12.7 3 1.8 1.3 0.1 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.