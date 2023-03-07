Marist vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Marist Red Foxes (12-17) versus the Rider Broncs (9-20) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 65-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marist, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 7.
These teams match up for the second straight game after the Broncs took down the Red Foxes 66-63 on Saturday.
Marist vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 65, Rider 58
Marist Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Red Foxes defeated the Iona Lady Gaels on the road on March 2 by a score of 70-60.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-60 on the road over Iona (No. 135) on March 2
- 70-57 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 209) on November 18
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on December 17
- 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 256) on February 16
- 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 256) on January 5
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes average 57.9 points per game (313th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a -121 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.2 points per game.
- With 59.0 points per game in MAAC games, Marist is putting up 1.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.9 PPG).
- Offensively, the Red Foxes put up 52.8 points per game at home, compared to 61.5 points per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Marist is giving up 57.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 67.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Red Foxes have been racking up 58.0 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 57.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
