Tuesday's game that pits the Marist Red Foxes (12-17) versus the Rider Broncs (9-20) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 65-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marist, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 7.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Broncs took down the Red Foxes 66-63 on Saturday.

Marist vs. Rider Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 65, Rider 58

Marist Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Red Foxes defeated the Iona Lady Gaels on the road on March 2 by a score of 70-60.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

70-60 on the road over Iona (No. 135) on March 2

70-57 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 209) on November 18

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on December 17

75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 256) on February 16

56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 256) on January 5

Marist Performance Insights