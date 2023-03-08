Buffalo vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (25-4) and the Buffalo Bulls (12-15) clashing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 8.
The Bulls came out on top in their last matchup 72-67 against Western Michigan on Saturday.
Buffalo vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Buffalo vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 74, Buffalo 59
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' signature win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 84-66 road win on February 25.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-66 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 70) on February 25
- 64-50 at home over Akron (No. 193) on March 1
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on December 7
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on January 14
- 72-67 at home over Western Michigan (No. 242) on March 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls score 64.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 (199th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
- Buffalo has averaged 2 more points in MAC games (66.8) than overall (64.8).
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are averaging 1.8 more points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (63.9).
- At home, Buffalo allows 64.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 65.9.
- The Bulls are compiling 70.0 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.