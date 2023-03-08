Wednesday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (25-4) and the Buffalo Bulls (12-15) clashing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 8.

The Bulls came out on top in their last matchup 72-67 against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Buffalo vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 74, Buffalo 59

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' signature win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 84-66 road win on February 25.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

84-66 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 70) on February 25

64-50 at home over Akron (No. 193) on March 1

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on December 7

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on January 14

72-67 at home over Western Michigan (No. 242) on March 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Buffalo Performance Insights