Chris Boucher will take the court for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boucher had four points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 118-113 loss against the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down Boucher's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Chris Boucher Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.6 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 4.9 Assists -- 0.4 0.3 PRA -- 15.7 13.4 PR 10.5 15.3 13.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Chris Boucher Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Boucher's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 17th in possessions per game with 100.9.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 113 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

The Clippers allow 24.9 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Chris Boucher vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 9 0 3 0 0 0 0

