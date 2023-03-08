Fred VanVleet will hope to make a difference for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

VanVleet, in his previous game (March 6 loss against the Nuggets) produced 21 points, 14 assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for VanVleet, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.4 18.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.3 Assists 7.5 6.9 8.2 PRA 32.5 30.6 30.3 PR 24.5 23.7 22.1 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.2



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Fred VanVleet has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.5% of his team's total makes.

VanVleet is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's Raptors average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 23 4 2 7 0 0 1

