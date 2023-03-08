Gary Trent Jr. and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-113 loss against the Nuggets, Trent had 13 points.

We're going to look at Trent's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Gary Trent Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 18.2 15.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 22.4 20.1 PR 15.5 20.8 18.3 3PM 1.5 2.6 2.2



Gary Trent Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

Trent is responsible for attempting 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

He's taken 7.1 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Trent's Raptors average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are 13th in the league, allowing 113 points per game.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Clippers are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 30 20 1 1 2 1 1

