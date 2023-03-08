Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Iona Lady Gaels (23-6) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (12-18) squaring off at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 67-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iona, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their last time out, the Lady Gaels won on Saturday 64-56 over Saint Peter's.
Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 67, Mount St. Mary's 53
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came in a 57-54 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on December 17.
- Iona has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on December 17
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on January 14
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 213) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on February 2
- 91-64 at home over Siena (No. 232) on February 16
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels have a +272 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball and are allowing 54.4 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.
- Iona's offense has been more productive in MAAC games this season, posting 64.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.8 PPG.
- The Lady Gaels are putting up 67.4 points per game this year at home, which is 6.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (60.5).
- When playing at home, Iona is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game (53.5) than in road games (55.3).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Gaels have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 64.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 63.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
