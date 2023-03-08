Wednesday's game between the Iona Lady Gaels (23-6) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (12-18) squaring off at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 67-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iona, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their last time out, the Lady Gaels won on Saturday 64-56 over Saint Peter's.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 67, Mount St. Mary's 53

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came in a 57-54 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on December 17.

Iona has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on December 17

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on January 14

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 213) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 213) on February 2

91-64 at home over Siena (No. 232) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iona Performance Insights