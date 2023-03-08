Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ACC Tournament
The No. 9 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10 ACC) will face off against the No. 8 seed Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10 ACC) in the ACC tournament Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 12:00 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Syracuse matchup.
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-2.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Wake Forest (-3)
|153.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Wake Forest (-2.5)
|153.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wake Forest (-2.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Syracuse has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- The Orange have been an underdog by 3 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Wake Forest has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Demon Deacons' 30 games have gone over the point total.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Syracuse, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks significantly better (56th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Orange's national championship odds down from +12000 at the start of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Syracuse has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.