Thursday's game that pits the Boston University Terriers (23-7) versus the Army Black Knights (13-16) at Case Gym should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-54 in favor of Boston University, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Black Knights head into this contest following a 55-50 win against Colgate on Monday.

Army vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Army vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, Army 54

Army Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Black Knights beat the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road on January 28 by a score of 74-66.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 168) on January 28

55-50 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on March 6

50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 232) on February 15

52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 243) on January 18

50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on December 1

Army Performance Insights