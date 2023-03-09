Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8) matching up with the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (14-16) at 1:00 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 63-54 victory for Quinnipiac, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Jaspers enter this matchup following a 59-56 victory against Saint Peter's on Tuesday.
Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 63, Manhattan 54
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers defeated the Siena Saints in a 78-53 win on January 12. It was their best win of the season.
- Manhattan has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 231) on January 12
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on February 2
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 246) on November 19
- 52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on February 25
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 302) on December 17
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 59.4 points per game (290th in college basketball) and giving up 58.8 (50th in college basketball).
- Manhattan scores more in conference action (60.0 points per game) than overall (59.4).
- At home, the Lady Jaspers average 61.2 points per game. Away, they score 56.8.
- Manhattan allows 56.4 points per game at home, and 61.5 on the road.
- The Lady Jaspers are scoring 61.2 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 59.4.
