Thursday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-6) and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (11-18) at should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-49 and heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Terriers enter this game on the heels of a 58-51 victory over Wagner on Monday.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 70, Saint Francis (BKN) 49

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

When the Terriers took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 268 in our computer rankings, on February 23 by a score of 58-55, it was their best win of the season so far.

Saint Francis (BKN) has 10 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on February 23

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 306) on January 2

82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 308) on February 9

61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 308) on January 26

58-51 at home over Wagner (No. 308) on March 6

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights