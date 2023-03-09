Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-6) and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (11-18) at should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-49 and heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Terriers enter this game on the heels of a 58-51 victory over Wagner on Monday.
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 70, Saint Francis (BKN) 49
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- When the Terriers took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 268 in our computer rankings, on February 23 by a score of 58-55, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has 10 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 268) on February 23
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 306) on January 2
- 82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 308) on February 9
- 61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 308) on January 26
- 58-51 at home over Wagner (No. 308) on March 6
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers are being outscored by four points per game, with a -116 scoring differential overall. They put up 58 points per game (311th in college basketball), and give up 62 per contest (111th in college basketball).
- Saint Francis (BKN) scores more in conference play (60.6 points per game) than overall (58).
- In 2022-23 the Terriers are scoring 8.3 more points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (54.6).
- In 2022-23 Saint Francis (BKN) is conceding 8.7 fewer points per game at home (56.9) than on the road (65.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Terriers are averaging 60.8 points per game, 2.8 more than their season average (58).
