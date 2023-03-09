Having won five straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS to see the match unfold as the Kraken and Senators meet.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Senators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/7/2023 Senators Kraken 8-4 SEA

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 198 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Senators have 197 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals during that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brady Tkachuk 63 26 40 66 40 21 48.5% Tim Stützle 59 31 35 66 43 46 39.6% Claude Giroux 63 26 36 62 29 38 59.2% Alex DeBrincat 63 20 34 54 27 35 61.5% Drake Batherson 63 19 32 51 31 30 36.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 17th in goals against, allowing 199 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Kraken score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (225 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players