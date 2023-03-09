How to Watch the Senators vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Having won five straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS to see the match unfold as the Kraken and Senators meet.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Senators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/7/2023
|Senators
|Kraken
|8-4 SEA
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 198 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 197 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 38 goals during that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Tkachuk
|63
|26
|40
|66
|40
|21
|48.5%
|Tim Stützle
|59
|31
|35
|66
|43
|46
|39.6%
|Claude Giroux
|63
|26
|36
|62
|29
|38
|59.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|63
|20
|34
|54
|27
|35
|61.5%
|Drake Batherson
|63
|19
|32
|51
|31
|30
|36.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 17th in goals against, allowing 199 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Kraken score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (225 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Eberle
|64
|14
|37
|51
|25
|44
|48.3%
|Jared McCann
|61
|31
|19
|50
|19
|44
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|39
|-
|Matthew Beniers
|62
|19
|28
|47
|36
|41
|42.8%
|Andre Burakovsky
|49
|13
|26
|39
|17
|31
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.