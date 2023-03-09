Having won five straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS to see the match unfold as the Kraken and Senators meet.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Senators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/7/2023 Senators Kraken 8-4 SEA

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators have given up 198 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have 197 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 38 goals during that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brady Tkachuk 63 26 40 66 40 21 48.5%
Tim Stützle 59 31 35 66 43 46 39.6%
Claude Giroux 63 26 36 62 29 38 59.2%
Alex DeBrincat 63 20 34 54 27 35 61.5%
Drake Batherson 63 19 32 51 31 30 36.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken rank 17th in goals against, allowing 199 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The Kraken score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (225 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Eberle 64 14 37 51 25 44 48.3%
Jared McCann 61 31 19 50 19 44 33.3%
Vince Dunn 64 11 38 49 46 39 -
Matthew Beniers 62 19 28 47 36 41 42.8%
Andre Burakovsky 49 13 26 39 17 31 0%

