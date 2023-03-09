The Seattle Kraken (37-21-6, riding a five-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (32-27-4) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup on Thursday, March 9 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS.

Senators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-140) Senators (+120) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

This season the Senators have won 10 of the 29 games, or 34.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Ottawa has a record of 9-15 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Ottawa has played 28 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Senators vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 225 (4th) Goals 197 (19th) 199 (17th) Goals Allowed 198 (16th) 38 (21st) Power Play Goals 58 (3rd) 47 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (15th)

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Ottawa has gone over the total seven times.

The Senators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.

The Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (197 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Senators have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 198 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -1.

