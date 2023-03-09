Senators vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (37-21-6, riding a five-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (32-27-4) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup on Thursday, March 9 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS.
Senators vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, TSN5, and RDS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-140)
|Senators (+120)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Senators Betting Insights
- This season the Senators have won 10 of the 29 games, or 34.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Ottawa has a record of 9-15 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
- Ottawa has played 28 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Senators vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|225 (4th)
|Goals
|197 (19th)
|199 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|198 (16th)
|38 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|58 (3rd)
|47 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (15th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Senators with DraftKings.
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Ottawa has gone over the total seven times.
- The Senators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.
- The Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (197 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Senators have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 198 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -1.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.