Thursday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Siena Saints (18-12) squaring off against the Fairfield Stags (15-14) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-63 win for Siena, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Their last time out, the Saints won on Saturday 76-58 over Canisius.

Siena vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Siena vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 64, Fairfield 63

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints took down the Niagara Purple Eagles in an 83-81 win on February 11. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Siena is 17-5 (.773%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 213) on February 11

62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on December 10

55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 245) on January 19

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on January 5

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on February 9

Siena Performance Insights