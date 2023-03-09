Siena vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Siena Saints (18-12) squaring off against the Fairfield Stags (15-14) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-63 win for Siena, so it should be a competitive matchup.
Their last time out, the Saints won on Saturday 76-58 over Canisius.
Siena vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Siena vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 64, Fairfield 63
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints took down the Niagara Purple Eagles in an 83-81 win on February 11. It was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Siena is 17-5 (.773%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 213) on February 11
- 62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 232) on December 10
- 55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 245) on January 19
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 245) on January 5
- 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on February 9
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints average 68.3 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (179th in college basketball). They have a +127 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
- In conference action, Siena tallies more points per contest (69.8) than its overall average (68.3).
- The Saints average 71 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Siena is giving up 62.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 65.
- The Saints have been putting up 69.9 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
