Stony Brook vs. Elon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12) and the Elon Phoenix (9-20) squaring off at SECU Arena (on March 9) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-59 win for Stony Brook.
The Seawolves are coming off of a 72-71 loss to Monmouth in their last outing on Saturday.
Stony Brook vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Stony Brook vs. Elon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Elon 59
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- The Seawolves beat the No. 140-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Iona Lady Gaels, 73-71, on November 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Stony Brook has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-71 at home over Iona (No. 140) on November 14
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 142) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 203) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 227) on November 23
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +79 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (122nd in college basketball) and allow 65.6 per contest (212th in college basketball).
- Stony Brook's offense has been more effective in CAA games this year, scoring 70 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.3 PPG.
- The Seawolves are scoring 71.9 points per game this year at home, which is 8.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (63.6).
- Stony Brook is giving up 63 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (68.5).
- The Seawolves have been racking up 68.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
