Thursday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12) and the Elon Phoenix (9-20) squaring off at SECU Arena (on March 9) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-59 win for Stony Brook.

The Seawolves are coming off of a 72-71 loss to Monmouth in their last outing on Saturday.

Stony Brook vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Elon 59

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves beat the No. 140-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Iona Lady Gaels, 73-71, on November 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Stony Brook has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

73-71 at home over Iona (No. 140) on November 14

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 142) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 203) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 227) on November 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Stony Brook Performance Insights