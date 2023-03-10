The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) will aim to claim the America East championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) on Friday at 5:00 PM.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN

Albany vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Great Danes put up 5.7 more points per game (59.1) than the Catamounts give up (53.4).

Albany is 18-4 when it scores more than 53.4 points.

Vermont has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.

The Catamounts record 7.5 more points per game (62.4) than the Great Danes allow (54.9).

Vermont has a 19-2 record when scoring more than 54.9 points.

Albany is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.

The Catamounts are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes concede to opponents (53.2%).

The Great Danes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

