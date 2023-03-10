How to Watch the Albany vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the America East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) will aim to claim the America East championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) on Friday at 5:00 PM.
Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN
Albany vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison
- The Great Danes put up 5.7 more points per game (59.1) than the Catamounts give up (53.4).
- Albany is 18-4 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
- Vermont has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Catamounts record 7.5 more points per game (62.4) than the Great Danes allow (54.9).
- Vermont has a 19-2 record when scoring more than 54.9 points.
- Albany is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Catamounts are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes concede to opponents (53.2%).
- The Great Danes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ NJIT
|W 59-49
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|3/1/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 59-51
|SEFCU Arena
|3/5/2023
|Maine
|W 72-64
|SEFCU Arena
|3/10/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
