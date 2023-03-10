Columbia vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Ivy League Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (23-4) versus the Harvard Crimson (16-10) at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Lions are coming off of a 69-64 win against Cornell in their most recent game on Saturday.
Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
Columbia vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 72, Harvard 66
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions picked up their best win of the season on January 6, when they grabbed a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lions have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five).
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 35) on January 6
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 48) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 53) on November 27
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on November 7
- 83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 74) on November 17
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions' +479 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per outing (103rd in college basketball).
- With 76.9 points per game in Ivy League matchups, Columbia is posting 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (79.4 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lions post 78.5 points per game at home, compared to 79.1 points per game away from home.
- Columbia gives up 58.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 64.3 in road games.
- The Lions have been putting up 77.3 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 79.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
