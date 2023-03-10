Niagara vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Boardwalk Hall has the Niagara Purple Eagles (18-11) taking on the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (15-16) at 1:30 PM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 63-60 win for Niagara, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Purple Eagles took care of business in their last outing 67-64 against Rider on Wednesday.
Niagara vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Niagara vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 63, Manhattan 60
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Eagles' best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Purple Eagles brought home the 67-64 win at home on January 5.
- Niagara has 16 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 5
- 63-58 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on February 23
- 86-62 at home over Siena (No. 229) on March 2
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on January 12
- 65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 19
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.2 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (175th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Niagara scores more points per game (69.4) than its season average (66.2).
- The Purple Eagles average 67.3 points per game in home games, compared to 65.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.
- Defensively Niagara has been worse in home games this season, allowing 64.6 points per game, compared to 63.0 in away games.
- The Purple Eagles have been scoring 70.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 66.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
