The injury report for the Toronto Raptors (32-35) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers (32-34) currently includes two players. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 10 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Raptors head into this contest on the heels of a 108-100 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. In the Raptors' loss, Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding six rebounds and five assists).

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Will Barton SG Questionable Illness 7.2 2.5 2.2 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Raptors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and TSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors average five fewer points per game (112.4) than the Lakers allow (117.4).

When Toronto scores more than 117.4 points, it is 13-5.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Raptors have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 112.4 they've put up over the course of this year.

Toronto makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.4 per game while shooting 37.7%.

The Raptors average 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in the league), and allow 111.8 points per 100 possessions (15th in the NBA).

Raptors vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -2 224.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.