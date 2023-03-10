Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (18-11) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (18-12) clashing at SECU Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Seawolves took care of business in their most recent matchup 54-51 against Elon on Thursday.
Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 66, Stony Brook 64
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- The Seawolves' signature victory this season came against the Iona Lady Gaels, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Seawolves secured the 73-71 win at home on November 14.
- Stony Brook has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-71 at home over Iona (No. 139) on November 14
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 141) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 202) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 227) on November 23
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (128th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per contest (201st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Stony Brook has averaged 70.0 points per game in CAA play, and 67.9 overall.
- The Seawolves score 71.9 points per game at home, and 63.6 away.
- In 2022-23 Stony Brook is giving up 5.5 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than away (68.5).
- The Seawolves have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, posting 65.7 points per contest, 2.2 fewer points their than season average of 67.9.
