Iona vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 11.
The Lady Gaels enter this matchup after a 67-66 victory over Siena on Friday.
Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels' best win this season came in a 47-42 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on January 14.
- Iona has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (21).
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels' +275 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.1 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 54.3 per outing (12th in college basketball).
- Iona is tallying 64.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.4 more points per game than its overall average (63.1).
- The Lady Gaels are averaging 67.4 points per game this year at home, which is 6.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (60.5).
- Defensively, Iona has been better at home this year, ceding 53.5 points per game, compared to 55.3 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Gaels' offense has been very consistent as of late, averaging the same 63.1 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
