How to Watch the Iona vs. Manhattan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MAAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) is set to square off against the No. 6 seed Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) in the MAAC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall tips off at 3:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Jaspers put up an average of 59.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Gaels give up.
- Manhattan has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.
- Iona is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 59.8 points.
- The Lady Gaels score only 4.5 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).
- When Iona totals more than 58.6 points, it is 20-2.
- Manhattan has a 12-6 record when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|W 64-56
|Yanitelli Center
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 39-37
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Siena
|W 67-66
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|Boardwalk Hall
