Saturday's contest between the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) and the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) at Boardwalk Hall has a projected final score of 63-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 11.

The Lady Jaspers are coming off of an 81-68 victory over Niagara in their most recent game on Friday.

Manhattan vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Manhattan vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers' signature win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers secured the 50-43 win at a neutral site on March 9.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 15-5 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9

81-68 over Niagara (No. 221) on March 10

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Manhattan Performance Insights