The No. 1 seed Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) will look to earn the MAAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 6 Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Manhattan vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaspers score 5.5 more points per game (59.8) than the Lady Gaels allow (54.3).
  • Manhattan has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.
  • Iona's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Lady Gaels average just 4.5 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).
  • Iona has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
  • When Manhattan gives up fewer than 63.1 points, it is 12-6.

Manhattan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/7/2023 Saint Peter's W 59-56 Boardwalk Hall
3/9/2023 Quinnipiac W 50-43 Boardwalk Hall
3/10/2023 Niagara W 81-68 Boardwalk Hall
3/11/2023 Iona - Boardwalk Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.