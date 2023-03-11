The Ottawa Senators (33-27-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks (27-32-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Canucks-Senators matchup on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Senators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/8/2022 Senators Canucks 6-4 VAN

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 202 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
  • The Senators' 202 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 40 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 60 31 37 68 43 47 39.8%
Brady Tkachuk 64 26 40 66 40 22 48.4%
Claude Giroux 64 27 37 64 29 38 59.5%
Alex DeBrincat 64 21 34 55 28 36 61.5%
Drake Batherson 64 19 32 51 31 30 35.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks have allowed 246 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks' 212 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 62 30 51 81 39 45 43.6%
Quinn Hughes 60 5 56 61 36 45 100%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 63 23 35 58 42 44 54.1%
Andrei Kuzmenko 63 30 27 57 19 26 -
Brock Boeser 56 12 29 41 17 18 35.7%

