The Ottawa Senators (33-27-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks (27-32-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Canucks-Senators matchup on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Senators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/8/2022 Senators Canucks 6-4 VAN

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 202 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Senators' 202 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 40 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 60 31 37 68 43 47 39.8% Brady Tkachuk 64 26 40 66 40 22 48.4% Claude Giroux 64 27 37 64 29 38 59.5% Alex DeBrincat 64 21 34 55 28 36 61.5% Drake Batherson 64 19 32 51 31 30 35.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 246 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 212 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players