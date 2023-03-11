How to Watch the Senators vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (33-27-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks (27-32-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can see the Canucks-Senators matchup on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Senators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/8/2022
|Senators
|Canucks
|6-4 VAN
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, giving up 202 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Senators' 202 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 40 goals during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|60
|31
|37
|68
|43
|47
|39.8%
|Brady Tkachuk
|64
|26
|40
|66
|40
|22
|48.4%
|Claude Giroux
|64
|27
|37
|64
|29
|38
|59.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|64
|21
|34
|55
|28
|36
|61.5%
|Drake Batherson
|64
|19
|32
|51
|31
|30
|35.3%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have allowed 246 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' 212 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|62
|30
|51
|81
|39
|45
|43.6%
|Quinn Hughes
|60
|5
|56
|61
|36
|45
|100%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|63
|23
|35
|58
|42
|44
|54.1%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|63
|30
|27
|57
|19
|26
|-
|Brock Boeser
|56
|12
|29
|41
|17
|18
|35.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.