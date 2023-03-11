Senators vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (33-27-4) go on the road against the Vancouver Canucks (27-32-5, winners of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, March 11 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.
Senators vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-125)
|Canucks (+105)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators are 20-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Ottawa has gone 16-5 (winning 76.2%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Senators a 55.6% chance to win.
- Ottawa's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.
Senators vs. Canucks Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|202 (16th)
|Goals
|212 (12th)
|202 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|246 (30th)
|58 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (8th)
|39 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (29th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Seven of Ottawa's past 10 games went over.
- The Senators and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators have scored 2.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Senators' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 202 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Senators rank 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (202 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at 0.
