The Ottawa Senators (33-27-4) go on the road against the Vancouver Canucks (27-32-5, winners of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, March 11 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.

Senators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2

ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators are 20-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Ottawa has gone 16-5 (winning 76.2%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Senators a 55.6% chance to win.

Ottawa's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.

Senators vs. Canucks Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 202 (16th) Goals 212 (12th) 202 (16th) Goals Allowed 246 (30th) 58 (3rd) Power Play Goals 48 (8th) 39 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (29th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Seven of Ottawa's past 10 games went over.

The Senators and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Senators have scored 2.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Senators' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 202 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Senators rank 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (202 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at 0.

