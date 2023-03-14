Jakob Poeltl's Toronto Raptors take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Poeltl, in his last showing, had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 122-112 loss to the Lakers.

Below we will look at Poeltl's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.7 16.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 10.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.7 PRA 24.5 24.7 29.5 PR 22.5 21.8 26.8



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 113 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.3 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.9 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 32 18 9 4 0 1 1 11/7/2022 32 4 7 9 0 3 2 11/5/2022 29 14 8 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.