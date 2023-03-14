The Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam included, face off versus the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 122-112 loss versus the Lakers, Siakam totaled 12 points.

In this article we will break down Siakam's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 24.4 20.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 6.1 Assists 4.5 5.9 4.9 PRA 33.5 37.9 31.5 PR 28.5 32 26.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.7 per contest.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Siakam's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.9.

Giving up 113 points per contest, the Nuggets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 40.3 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

Conceding 25.9 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 19 4 4 1 1 0

