The Toronto Raptors (32-36) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (46-22) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Raptors fell in their last matchup 122-112 against the Lakers on Friday. In the losing effort, Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 32 points.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1 Dalano Banton PG Questionable Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Reggie Jackson: Questionable (Oblique), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Knee), Zeke Nnaji: Out (Shoulder)

Raptors vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBA TV, ALT, and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Nuggets give up (113).

Toronto is 19-9 when scoring more than 113 points.

On offense, the Raptors have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 107.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 112.4 they've put up over the course of this year.

Toronto knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 33.7% from deep (28th in the NBA). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.4 per game while shooting 37.7%.

The Raptors rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 17th in the NBA, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1 227

