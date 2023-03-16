The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) will try to beat the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. This contest tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.

Colgate vs. Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Colgate vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Texas Betting Trends

Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs.

Texas has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

In the Longhorns' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Colgate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500000

+500000 Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (109th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Colgate has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

