The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) will try to beat the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. This contest tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.

Colgate vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Colgate vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Colgate Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-13.5) 150.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-13) 150 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-13.5) 147 -1250 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Colgate vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Raiders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs.
  • Texas has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In the Longhorns' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Colgate Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500000
  • Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (109th).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Colgate has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

