Colgate vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) will try to beat the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. This contest tips off at 7:25 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.
Colgate vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Colgate vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Colgate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1100
|+700
|DraftKings
|Texas (-13)
|150
|-1050
|+700
|PointsBet
|Texas (-13.5)
|147
|-1250
|+750
Colgate vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs.
- Texas has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In the Longhorns' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Colgate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500000
- Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (109th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Colgate has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
