A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Colgate Raiders (26-8) play against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM.

Colgate vs. Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (42%).

Colgate is 22-7 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Raiders are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 164th.

The Raiders score an average of 78.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 67.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Colgate has a 22-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Colgate is averaging 6.3 more points per game at home (81.5) than on the road (75.2).

At home, the Raiders give up 68.8 points per game. On the road, they concede 68.7.

Colgate knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).

Colgate Schedule