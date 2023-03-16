Thursday's game between the Fordham Rams (18-12) and Drexel Dragons (21-9) matching up at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

In their last outing on Friday, the Rams suffered a 70-65 loss to Richmond.

Fordham vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Fordham vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 69, Drexel 63

Fordham Schedule Analysis

When the Rams took down the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 75 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-73 on February 22, it was their best win of the year so far.

Fordham has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

74-73 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 22

68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on January 25

71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 22

78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on December 11

83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 146) on January 14

Fordham Performance Insights