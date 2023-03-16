Fordham vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Fordham Rams (18-12) and Drexel Dragons (21-9) matching up at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
In their last outing on Friday, the Rams suffered a 70-65 loss to Richmond.
Fordham vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Fordham vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 69, Drexel 63
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- When the Rams took down the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 75 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-73 on February 22, it was their best win of the year so far.
- Fordham has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-73 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 22
- 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on January 25
- 71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 22
- 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on December 11
- 83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 146) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 65.0 per outing (198th in college basketball).
- Fordham's offense has been less productive in A-10 matchups this year, averaging 70.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.3 PPG.
- At home, the Rams are scoring 4.0 more points per game (74.5) than they are in road games (70.5).
- In home games, Fordham is surrendering 3.3 fewer points per game (63.1) than on the road (66.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 72.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.3 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.