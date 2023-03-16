Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (27-5) and Niagara Purple Eagles (18-12) squaring off at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 73-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Purple Eagles' last game on Friday ended in an 81-68 loss to Manhattan.

Niagara vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Niagara vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 73, Niagara 54

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles' signature win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Purple Eagles took home the 67-64 win at home on January 5.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 65th-most wins.

Niagara has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (16).

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 5

63-58 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on February 23

86-62 at home over Siena (No. 230) on March 2

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 248) on January 19

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 248) on December 31

Niagara Performance Insights