St. John's (NY) vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (19-10) against the St. John's Red Storm (22-8) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Purdue. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Red Storm enter this game after a 57-47 loss to Marquette on Saturday.
St. John's (NY) vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
St. John's (NY) vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 66, St. John's (NY) 64
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm took down the No. 6 UConn Huskies in a 69-64 win on February 21, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Red Storm have three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
- St. John's (NY) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21
- 66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on December 4
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 62) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on January 21
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (posting 65.5 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and conceding 59.4 per contest, 59th in college basketball) and have a +183 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) has averaged 63.1 points per game in Big East play, and 65.5 overall.
- At home the Red Storm are putting up 68.4 points per game, 6.0 more than they are averaging away (62.4).
- St. John's (NY) is conceding fewer points at home (57.8 per game) than away (62.1).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Red Storm are averaging 59.8 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.5.
