Albany vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutewomen (26-6) matching up with the Albany Great Danes (22-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-53 win as our model heavily favors UMass.
The Great Danes enter this game following a 38-36 loss to Vermont on Friday.
Albany vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Albany vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, Albany 53
Albany Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Great Danes took down the Vermont Catamounts 60-46 on December 29.
- According to the RPI, the Minutewomen have 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
- Albany has 20 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the eighth-most in the country.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 144) on December 29
- 72-64 at home over Maine (No. 199) on March 5
- 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 199) on February 18
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 230) on November 13
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game, with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.4 points per game (303rd in college basketball) and allow 54.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).
- Albany scores more in conference play (61.2 points per game) than overall (58.4).
- At home, the Great Danes average 59.9 points per game. Away, they average 59.2.
- Albany is conceding fewer points at home (52.5 per game) than away (55.8).
- Over their past 10 games, the Great Danes are posting 57.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 58.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.