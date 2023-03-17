Friday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (22-10) versus the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, UCSB is projected to cover the point spread (10.5) against Baylor. The two teams are projected to put up the same number of points as the 142.5 total.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -10.5

Baylor -10.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -600, UCSB +425

Baylor vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, UCSB 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. UCSB

Pick ATS: UCSB (+10.5)



UCSB (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Baylor has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season, while UCSB is 18-12-0. The Bears have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Gauchos games have gone over 18 times. The teams average 149.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. UCSB has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 184th in college basketball.

Baylor grabs 30.2 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to the 29.2 of its opponents.

Baylor makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from deep (35th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 32.2%.

The Bears' 100 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 165th in college basketball.

Baylor and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12 per game (199th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (104th in college basketball action).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 72.2 points per game, 166th in college basketball, and allowing 65.6 per contest, 51st in college basketball) and have a +223 scoring differential.

UCSB wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It pulls down 29.3 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.6.

UCSB knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (337th in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (120th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make, shooting 34.3% from deep.

UCSB has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (45th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 11.9 it forces (177th in college basketball).

