Friday's game features the Columbia Lions (23-5) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-7) matching up at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-57 victory for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Lions head into this game on the heels of a 72-65 loss to Harvard on Friday.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 57

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 33 in our computer rankings) in a 58-55 win on January 6 -- their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 33) on January 6

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 48) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on November 27

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on November 7

75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 72) on February 17

Columbia Performance Insights