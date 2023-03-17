Wagers on the Saint Mary's (CA)-VCU game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer in an area with legal online sports betting, keep reading to see how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus as soon as possible!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -3.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -3.5 Point Total: 123.5

123.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Mary's (CA) -185, VCU +155

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to put money on the Gaels and Rams matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Gaels (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Gaels at -3.5, is a bit more complicated. However, in certain circumstances, it can offer a better payout. In this case, the -3.5 means that the Gaels must beat their opponent by at least four points to "cover the spread." If the Gaels don't win by at least four points, or lose the game outright, then the Rams will "cover" the spread, making them the right pick.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.