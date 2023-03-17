The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4:30 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup in this article.

Iona vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Iona vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Iona vs. UConn Betting Trends

Iona has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this year.

UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Huskies' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Iona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 The implied probability of Iona winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

