Friday's game between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Iona is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 9.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 141.5 over/under.

Iona vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -9.5

UConn -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -450, Iona +350

Iona vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Iona (+9.5)



Iona (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UConn's record against the spread this season is 18-9-0, and Iona's is 15-8-0. The Huskies have hit the over in 17 games, while Gaels games have gone over 11 times. The two teams score an average of 154.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 contests. Iona has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.4 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (41st in college basketball).

Iona prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 33.4 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9.

Iona hits 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.1 (211th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

Iona has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (104th in college basketball).

