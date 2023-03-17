Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena at 4:30 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Gaels' Nelly Junior Joseph as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Iona vs. UConn

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iona's Last Game

In its previous game, Iona beat Marist on Saturday, 76-55. Its high scorer was Daniss Jenkins with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniss Jenkins 27 5 2 2 0 6 Walter Clayton Jr. 17 6 4 1 1 1 Nelly Junior Joseph 9 11 3 2 4 0

Iona Players to Watch

Joseph is putting up a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 15.1 points and 1.1 assists, making 55.1% of his shots from the field.

Jenkins is putting up a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. He's also producing 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, hitting 42.1% of his shots from the field, and 36.4% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.6 triples per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging team highs in points (16.9 per game) and assists (3.2). And he is delivering 4.3 rebounds, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Osborn Shema gets the Gaels 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Berrick JeanLouis gets the Gaels 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Iona Top Performers (Last 10 Games)