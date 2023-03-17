The No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) are 9.5-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 4-13 matchup in the West Region bracket that tips off at 4:30 PM, live on TBS. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Iona vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -9.5 141.5

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 141.5 points.

Iona has had an average of 141.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Iona has gone 15-8-0 ATS this year.

Iona came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Gaels have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.

Iona has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iona vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6 Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

Iona has gone 9-1 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Gaels have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

The Gaels put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65 the Huskies allow.

Iona is 15-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0 Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

Iona vs. UConn Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 8-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

