The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) against the Providence Friars (21-11) at 7:10 PM ET. The Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe and the Friars' Bryce Hopkins are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS

Kentucky's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt 80-73. With 22 points, Antonio Reeves was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 1 2 0 3 Jacob Toppin 21 11 1 1 1 2 Oscar Tshiebwe 19 15 1 2 1 0

Providence's Last Game

In its most recent game, Providence fell to UConn on Thursday, 73-66. Its top scorer was Hopkins with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bryce Hopkins 16 7 3 1 0 0 Noah Locke 14 1 1 1 0 4 Devin Carter 9 3 2 3 0 1

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe posts 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Jacob Toppin averages 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace paces the Wildcats at 4.2 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.6 points.

Reeves puts up 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chris Livingston posts 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Providence Players to Watch

Hopkins is putting up team highs in points (16.1 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is producing 2.3 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Carter is putting up 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Ed Croswell gives the Friars 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jared Bynum is posting a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 10 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Friars receive 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Locke.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.4 12.3 1.9 1.5 1.1 0 Jacob Toppin 14.8 8.2 2.4 0.6 0.3 1.2 Cason Wallace 10.9 3 5.1 1.6 0.7 0.5 Antonio Reeves 16.7 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.2 2.2 Chris Livingston 8 6.5 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.6

Providence Top Performers (Last 10 Games)